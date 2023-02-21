Meghan Markle reportedly “upset and overwhelmed” by ‘South Park’ parody

Meghan Markle has reportedly been left “upset and overwhelmed” over the depiction of herself and husband Prince Harry in a recent episode of South Park.

The ex-royals were parodied and heavily mocked in the episode, ironically titled The ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’, which aired on February 15.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t specifically named, it was clear that the fictional ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’ were entirely based on them.

Advertisement

In the episode, the Prince and Princess move to South Park in an attempt to find some privacy, despite clearly seeking attention by going on press tours, shouting in public and letting off firework displays in their front garden.

The Princess is described in one scene as the Prince’s “Instagram-loving bitch wife”, while the Duke parody promotes his new autobiography titled ‘Waaagh’.

According to a source at The Spectator, Markle is “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode’s portrayal of her and her husband. She is also said to be “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all”.

Royal commentator Neil Sean has since told Fox News that the ex-royals could take legal action against the hit Comedy Central animation.

“According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached,” he said.

Advertisement

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

The episode was largely been praised by viewers, becoming a trending topic on Twitter the day after it aired.

Piers Morgan, who has been outspoken of his dislike for Markle, particularly enjoyed the episode, tweeting: “The South Park rinsing of Meghan & Harry is lethally brilliant… suspect this is how most Americans now feel about them.”

Elsewhere, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone confirmed last year that their deepfake film about Donald Trump is currently “on hold”.

Parker and Stone had previously worked with Peter Serafinowicz on the viral web series Sassy Justice, which used deepfake technology to project the faces of celebrities and politicians onto fictional characters. Some of the notable figures included Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and Jared Kushner.