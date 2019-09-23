Listen to Meghan Trainor’s cover of ‘Friends’ theme song ‘I’ll Be There For You’

In celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary

To mark Friends’ 25th anniversary yesterday (September 22), Warner Brothers tapped Meghan Trainor for a cover of ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts, the show’s iconic theme song.

Trainor’s tribute to the sitcom arrived in conjunction with the Empire State Building light-up on Sunday, which saw the skyscraper illuminated in red, yellow and blue – a reference to the colours of the Friends logo. Check out her cover below:



Trainor, a huge fan of the show, told Rolling Stone it was “a dream come true” to be able to cover the theme for the show’s anniversary. “I’ve seen every episode multiple times now,” she said. “I can’t believe they even thought of me to sing this cover.”

Trainor also added that her version included background vocals from her family members: “I actually cut the vocals in my backyard in my studio, with my little brother, my older brother, my husband, and my best friend. And we were just all laughing and in disbelief. Like, ‘How is this really happening?’ It was a big party, the best night.”

‘I’ll Be There For You’ was co-written by The Rembrandts alongside Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Kauffman’s husband Michael Skloff and songwriter Alee Willis also contributed to the songwriting, Rolling Stone noted.

Friends made its debut on NBC on September 22, 1994. The comedy series ran for 10 seasons and concluded on May 2004. Its cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

Over the weekend, some of its stars celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary on social media. “Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching,” LeBlanc wrote on Instagram.

The show creators recently denied rumours of a possible reunion, saying they’ve decided to put “a bow on it”. “The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” Kauffman explained. “It’s not going to beat what we did.”