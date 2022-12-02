Mel B says James Corden is one of the “biggest dickhead celebrities”

Mel B has called James Corden one of the “biggest dickhead” celebrities she’s ever met, alongside Geri Horner and Jessie J.

During an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show set to air on Friday (December 2), the former Spice Girl was asked by co-host Mo Gilligan: “Who is the biggest dickhead celebrity you’ve ever met?”

In response, Mel B said: “So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!”

Asked about the inclusion of her former bandmate Geri, Mel said: “I know, I love her to bits but she’s really fucking annoying.”

As reported by MailOnline, Big Narstie probed further on the addition of Corden. “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” Mel said.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Corden was recently temporarily banned from a restaurant in New York after owner Keith McNally claimed he was “abusive” to staff.

He later addressed the incident on The Late Late Show, saying: “Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong.

“But the truth is I have made rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”

Back in April, Corden announced that he will step down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 after eight years.

The Big Narstie Show airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 11.05pm.