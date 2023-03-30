Melissa Joan Hart helped children “trying to escape” Nashville school shooting

Melissa Joan Hart has said that she helped children escape from the recent shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.

On Monday (March 27), 28-year-old former student Audrey Hale shot and killed three children and three adults at the Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Hale was shot dead by police at the scene.

Speaking in an Instagram video after the shooting, Hart, who lives in Nashville, said: “My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today.”

She added: “My husband and I were on our way to [their] school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today. We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school.

“We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

The actor explained that this was the second time her family had been in close proximity to a school shooting after they moved to Nashville from Connecticut where her kids were in a school “a little ways down” from the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

“I just don’t know what to say anymore,” the actor added. “It is just, enough is enough. Pray for the families.”

Hart recalled her experience on her What Women Binge podcast, saying she would “never forget” the look on a teacher’s face who was guiding children across the road. “The look on her face just changed my life. I was trying to understand what she was doing. Why is she taking these children on a five-lane street? Then I’m looking and I realise, she’s coming out of the woods. Something’s wrong,” Hart said.

The actor, best known for her role in Sabrina The Teenage Witch, previously showed support for gun control in the US. In 2015 she was a speaker at a conference for Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America.

Kings Of Leon drummer Nathan Followhill, whose son also attends a nearby school, addressed the shooting on Twitter.