Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Raising Dion’ cancelled by Netflix

Michael B. Jordan’s Netflix series Raising Dion has been cancelled.

The superhero show ran for two seasons on the streaming platform and was executive produced by the Black Panther actor.

The news was revealed by one of the show’s stars, Sammi Haney, who plays Esperanza Jimenez.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED. Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

Netflix addressed criticism regarding the cancellation of their shows, after they had cut short the planned season arcs of The OA, GLOW, Away and more.

“If you look at season twos and more, we actually have a renewal rate of 67 per cent, which is industry standard,” said the streaming service’s Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria, via Deadlinetne.

“We also do make a large amount of first season shows, which sometimes feels that we have more first season cancellations but if you look at the renewal rate it’s really strong.”

She continued: “I also think you have to look at The Crown, with season four launching now, Grace & Frankie and The Ranch, we’ve had long running shows and we’re always going to have a mix that are great to be told in a limited series form and shows that go on for multiple seasons.”