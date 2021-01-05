Michael C Hall hopes to make up for “unsatisfying” ‘Dexter’ finale with reboot

Dexter star Michael C Hall says he hopes to make up for the show’s “unsatisfying” finale with the forthcoming reboot.

The Showtime series ended in 2013 with an ambiguous ending that left many fans disappointed.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Hall – who played the titular character in the show for its entire run – discussed the disappointment fans felt over the ending, and revealed that he shared their confusion over what happened to Dexter.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” said.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

Back in October, it was confirmed that Michael C Hall would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the hit series on Showtime. The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter, which ended in 2013 after eight seasons and saw the titular serial killer go into self-imposed exile.

At the end of 2020, it was then revealed that the new reboot will be set a decade after the original finale of the show.

A synopsis reads: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”

In a recent interview, showrunner Clyde Phillips echoed Hall’s sentiments, promising to make the original ending “right”. While the reboot won’t “undo” the original finale, he said, it will “basically start from scratch”.

“10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage,” Phillips said. “It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”