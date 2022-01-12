Michael C. Hall has spoken on how he thinks the finale of Dexter: New Blood will impact the questions he receives about his titular character moving forward.

The Showtime reboot, which aired its final episode on Sunday (January 9), is a continuation of Dexter that came to an end in 2013 after eight seasons, signing off with an ambiguous ending that left many fans disappointed.

The original ending saw Dexter bury his sister Debra (played by Jennifer Carpenter) at sea after she was left in a coma following a fatal shooting. He then sailed into a hurricane and was later presumed dead after his boat was found in pieces.

However, it was revealed in New Blood that he faked his death and has been keeping a low profile working at a lumber company in Oregon.

Hall has said that many times during the interim between the two shows he’s been asked about his character and whether he’ll reprise the role. He’s been told by a lot of fans that they didn’t like the finale.

In a new interview Hall has expressed how much fun he’s had playing Dexter and said that he thinks the finale of New Blood, which sees his character killed by his son Harrison after his previous crimes are unearthed by his girlfriend Sheriff Angelia Bishop, will probably put a stop to all the questions he used to get.

“Playing Dexter all these years was a kick,” Hall told the Los Angeles Times. “It was an experience I’ve never had before and can’t imagine ever having again. But the desire for closure had to do with wanting to move on.

“Ever since the series proper ended, I would be asked periodically in interviews or on the street, ‘Are you going to do more Dexter? Please bring him back. What’s up with that ending? I hated the ending, I loved the show…’ This puts all those hypotheticals to bed.”

He went on to add: “I’m not operating under the illusion that with the end of this show no one will think of me as Dexter any more. But this calms that noise.”

Last year Hall said he understood the frustration of fans who were unhappy with how the original show ended.

“I think the show ended in a way that was pretty mystifying at best if not infuriating for people, but that at least set the stage for us to return and answer more definitively what the hell happened to this guy,” he told Times Radio.

He added that, while he supported the “choice” that his character made, “as far as the execution goes, we were all running on vapour at that point, so I get it”.