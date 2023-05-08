Michael J Fox opens up about using humour in “powerful” new documentary

Actor Michael J Fox has opened up about the use of humour in his upcoming new documentary film.

The actor was speaking at a press conference about the upcoming documentary of his life, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which has been directed by An Inconvenient Truth filmmaker Davis Guggenheim.

The film explores Fox’s career including his breakthrough role in Back To The Future, and includes rare interviews and clips looking back at his huge rise to fame in the 1980s.

At the conference, Guggenheim said the film is very humorous, something that “has everything to do with Michael.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Michael is funny! It’s fun to laugh…I always think laughter reveals something deeper. We think laughter is frivolous but, sometimes, laughter reveals something deeper,” (via Metro).

Fox then added: “My thing on anything is, what’s funny about it? In any situation, what’s the funny part?

“You can always find the part that’s tragic in something or sad in something, and it can bring you down, but it’s a little more of a challenge but much more rewarding to find what’s universally human, which is usually universally funny.

“I talk in the film about making people laugh and the joy of making people laugh, and I realised while we were making the movie, I knew when I was younger and started to do comedy and people would laugh, I made them make a noise they didn’t want to make, and that was powerful. Anything that powerful is important.”

Earlier this year at another screening of the film, Fox went on to say that it “pisses” him “off” that there still isn’t a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.

Advertisement

“That number, as impressive as it is, kind of in a way pisses me off, because I thought that we’d be done with it by now,” Fox said in response (via Fox News). “But science is hard.”

The actor maintained, however, that the progress has been measurable and that there is hope for Parkinson’s prevention in the future

“People say, ‘But that will be after your time, are you OK with that?’” Fox asked himself before answering his own question. “Yeah. That would be great. Just get it done. I don’t care if I’m on the bus.”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.