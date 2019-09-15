Michael Jackson documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ wins Emmy

The Dan Reed film looks into abuse allegations made against the singer

Leaving Neverland, the documentary that looks into abuse allegations made against pop star Michael Jackson, has won a Creative Arts Emmy Award.

The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off yesterday (September 14) with night one of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony taking place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Leaving Neverland took home a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The two-part film directed by Dan Reed, which divided viewers upon its UK airing earlier this year, focuses on testimony by Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, who both claim that Jackson sexually abused them when they were children. In the wake of the film being shown, Jackson’s songs were subsequently banned on numerous radio stations around the world.

Jackson denied any wrongdoing before his death in 2009.

Leaving Neverland was also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi- Camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

Meanwhile, HBO has called for Michael Jackson‘s $100 million lawsuit against Leaving Neverland to be dismissed.

Ahead of the film’s premiere in March, Jackson’s estate sued the HBO network while protesting the late star’s innocence. The plaintiff alleges that Leaving Neverland constitutes a breach of a non-disparagement clause in an agreement that is 27 years old. It’s said that the deal provided the network with rights to air a Michael Jackson live show around the time of his 1991 album, ‘Dangerous’.