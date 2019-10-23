Michael Mann to direct new HBO drama ‘Tokyo Vice’ starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe

It's Mann's first foray into streaming

Michael Mann is set to direct new HBO drama Tokyo Vice, starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe.

It will see the Miami Vice director making his streaming debut.

Tokyo Vice will come out on HBO’s streaming service HBO Max, and is Mann’s first TV series since teaming up with HBO on 2011’s Luck.

Mann will direct the show’s pilot episode, before acting as executive producer for the rest of the series.

Tokyo Vice is written by J T Rogers, and based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction work, set around the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

The show will take cues from Adelstein’s 2009 memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter On The Police Beat In Japan.

Production on the show will reportedly begin in Japan in February 2020, Deadline report.

