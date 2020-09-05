Michael Rooker says his experience with coronavirus was “quite a battle”

Michael Rooker, star of The Walking Dead and Guardians Of The Galaxy, has shared his experience battling off coronavirus.

Sharing a lengthy Facebook post alongside a photo of a negative COVID-19 test result, Rooker said the experience was “quite a battle”.

“If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19 and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle,” he wrote.

Going on to explain that he didn’t use vitamins or supplements while fighting off the virus, Rooker added: “I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed…

Well the day is here this day….04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020….. Great news has surfaced on this day…. Posted by Michael Rooker on Friday, September 4, 2020

“In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day.”

He added: “I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR!”

Ending the post, Rooker said that the virus “put up a pretty good fight, but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out!”

Back in April, Michael Rooker said that he would be open to playing a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Though ruling out a return to the franchise as Yondu, Rooker said: “I would play something else, I wouldn’t mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu?

“Yondu had a wonderful… amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history. My god, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now?”