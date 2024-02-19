Michael Winterbottom says “no more Trips” even though Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan want to do America

Michael Winterbottom has ruled out another series of The Trip despite calls from Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan to film one in America.

The show, which sees the pair play fictional/exaggerated versions of themselves and indulge in their love for celebrity impersonations, ran for two series on BBC Two between 2010 and 2014. Two more followed on Sky Atlantic and Sky One, with the most recent being 2020’s The Trip To Greece.

Last summer, Coogan said that he and Brydon should make another series ahead of a meeting with Winterbottom.

Advertisement

“I think certainly there will be more stuff to say, because middle age is different to just getting old,” said Coogan at the time. “I think we should do another one, at a time and place to be determined.”

Brydon added: “I always say to people, ‘If Steve is still alive in 10 years, I would [do another series]’. And they laugh.”

Coogan previously suggested that they should travel to the land of their forefathers, Wales and Ireland, for a new series.

But in a new interview with NME, Winterbottom has ruled out any future plans for the show.

He said: “I don’t think any more Trips. Steve and Rob were always keen on America but it’s too big! I think it’d be better to go smaller. Wales for Rob! But no, there’s no more Trips.”

Advertisement

Later this week, he will return with his latest movie Shoshana, which stars Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum as Shoshana Borochov, a left-leaning newspaper journalist living in Tel Aviv in the ’30s. Despite ties to underground Jewish groups, she becomes romantically involved with Tom Wilkin (Douglas Booth), an assistant superintendent with the British Palestine Police.

It is his first film since 2019 film Greed, which also starred Coogan and was awarded four stars by NME.

Shoshana opens in UK cinemas on Friday (February 23).