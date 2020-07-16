Michaela Coel teases multiple hidden messages in ‘I May Destroy You’

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel has revealed that the BBC show was littered with many easter eggs and secret messages.

Coel told Obsessed with… I May Destroy You podcast: “There are Easter eggs littered all over that show and I think you have to rewatch and rewatch and rewatch to really begin enjoying it.”

While on the podcast with presenter Sophie Duker, the writer who starred as Arabella talked about a Metro UK article where hair and makeup artist Bethany Swan explained the significance of each wig and hairstyle.

Swan told the outlet: “When we first meet Arabella, she has pink hair. From an outside perspective, this colour exudes confidence, but it’s a pale washed-out pink, it has long dark roots, it feels tired, well-loved and lived in.”

She continued, “This is the state of mind we find her in, emotionally drained, and with writer’s block. We expanded on the symbolism behind Arabella’s pink hair, as it was mirrored on our young Theo with streaks of it through her hair too. Michaela wanted the pink to reflect the trauma that both women experience.”

Responding to that on the BBC podcast Coel agreed and said: “I used to wear lace wigs a lot. I think when you first take it out of the box it’s really perfect and then it begins to wear down and it doesn’t always look great.

“We definitely weren’t trying to present two characters that had perfect hair and managed to pattern their lace wig for two-hour every morning, so that they came out and it was looking flawless. We meet these characters when their lives were hanging in the balance and their wigs are hanging in the balance. They really are.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Coel also teased her next TV project.

“It is in the back of my mind,” she said regarding a new show. “And I keep telling this idea to wait because we’ve got to finish giving birth to I May Destroy You before I start thinking about having other children!”

Last week, Coel revealed that Netflix had offered her a $1million deal to release I May Destroy You on their streaming platform – which the writer-actor refused in order to preserve a percentage of the copyright.