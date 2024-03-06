Michelle Yeoh “heartbroken” at TV show cancellation

Michelle Yeoh has said that she is “heartbroken” by news that her Netflix series The Brothers Sun has been cancelled after one season.

Last week, it was confirmed that the show had been cancelled, just two months after its first and now only season was released.

The crime drama was set in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley and follows Taiwanese mobster Charles Sun (played by Justin Chien), whose father is assassinated in Taipei. In the aftermath of his death, Charles travels to Los Angeles to protect his estranged mother (played by Yeoh) and younger brother (played by Sam Song Li).

In an Instagram post yesterday (March 5), the Everything Everywhere All At Once star wrote: “Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… however, I am so very proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. heads held high.”

The eight-episode series was created and executive produced by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu and landed on Netflix on January 4 this year.

Speaking after the cancellation, Chien wrote: “To all the fans of The Brothers Sun, thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show.”

“Thank you for every post, tweet, edit, interaction, etc. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.”

Last year, Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, becoming the first Asian to win the prize. The Malaysian-born actor is also known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).