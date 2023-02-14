Micky Flanagan announces UK and Ireland comeback tour – here’s how to get tickets

Comedian Micky Flanagan has announced a UK and Ireland comeback tour – you can find details on how to secure tickets below.

Titled If Ever We Needed It, Flanagan’s new live show beings its tour in Bournemouth on March 15, before heading to Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds and then finishing in London on May 13.

Full details of the tour schedule will be released closer to the date tickets go on sale, which will be at 10am on February 25. In the meantime, fans can subscribe to the mailing list on his website to secure pre-sale tickets.

Hi all, due to impersonations, this is my official twitter. I’m afraid I won't be using it. For the latest news please join my mailing list at https://t.co/fPxqdXeC9a & subscribe to my youtube channel https://t.co/3exZGRQVWb — Micky Flanagan (@MickyF_Official) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Per the official description, the show “covers Flanagan turning 60, as well as having sex with your glasses on, his high school alumni and his ballbag. It’s fair to say it’s for over-16s.”

It continues: “He’s the man who gave Britain the “Out Out” phrase, which was used by Piccadilly Circus tube to put a smile on commuters’ faces as we came out out of Lockdown and went on to be used by TfL to encourage people back into theatres, restaurants and clubs. Micky cut his comedy teeth at these clubs and it clearly paid off.

“His routines online, including the Perks of Peeping, The Shits Abroad, The Crafty Cockney, The Demise of Fingering, Tomato Sauce and Chicken Children, have been viewed in the hundred millions, and are a huge hit on TikTok. He keeps us laughing through the tough times – and if ever we needed it, it’s now!”

The new show will follow Flanagan’s run of previously announced warm up gigs in Newcastle later in February, and Manchester and London in early March. The comedian last took a show on the road in 2017 with his An’ Another Fing Tour.

You can find the tour dates for his warm-up shows below:

Advertisement

February 21, 2023 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

February 22, 2023 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

March 1, 2023 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 2, 2023 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun March 5, 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo

Mon March 6, 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo

Tue March 7, 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo