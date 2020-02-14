Migos’ Quavo cooks up crack in surprise ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 2 appearance

Quavo makes a surprise cameo in the new series of Narcos: Mexico, portraying an LA drug dealer who educates his Mexican counterparts about a new drug, crack.

It’s no secret that the Migos rapper and his fellow bandmates, Offset and Takeoff, are big Narcos fans. The Atlanta hip-hop trio paid homage to the series and the legacy of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in ‘Narcos’, a single from their 2018 album ‘Culture II’.

Fans were perhaps not so surprised to see Quavo star in the season 2 of Narcos: Mexico, which premiered yesterday (February 13) on Netflix. In episode two, Quavo gives a group of Mexican dealers a lesson in how to cook up crack.

Advertisement

Quavo also manages to slide in a Migos reference. While demonstrating the process of making the drug, Quavo says in one clip: “Whip it like stir fry, you feel me?” ‘Stir Fry’ is another of Migos’ songs (learn about how they made the song here).

Later in the episode – shown in another clip shared by Quavo on Instagram – his character explains why he refuses to partake in the crack smoking going on at a party.

“I know you ain’t gonna understand this, but I’m going to tell you, like a bad bitch told Tony, ‘Don’t get high on your own supply,’” he declares, referencing Tony Montana (Al Pacino) in Scarface. “Tony should’ve listened.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Offset and Takeoff were also supposed to feature in the show but failed to show up to the filming.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Migos today (February 14) teamed up with Travis Scott and Young Thug for their new track ‘Give No Fxk’.

The song follows on from the news that Migos will play at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer. They’ll perform just before headliner Stormzy at Reading on August 28, before playing at Leeds the following day (August 29).