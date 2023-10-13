Renowned horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan will be leaving Netflix after the release of his latest miniseries The Fall Of The House Of Usher, it has been confirmed.

Best known for his creation of the anthology horror series, The Haunting Of…, and other movies including Hush, Gerald’s Game and The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, Flanagan has worked with Netflix for six years.

Flanagan and his creative partner, Trevor Macy, with whom he runs Intrepid Pictures, founded in 2004, have reportedly signed a new deal with Amazon Prime Video. Speaking to Deadline, Vernon Sanders, Head Of Global Television at Amazon Studios said, “Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish.”

This departure coincides with the release of Flanagan’s newest series, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which was released on Netflix on October 12.

His final series will aptly feature the stars of his first ventures with the streaming service, Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, who played the protagonists of 2017 psychological thriller, Gerald’s Game.

According to Deadline, Flanagan and Macy have weighed in on the decision saying, “Amazon is a studio that we have long admired. Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid.”

Both parties seem to look forward to the move, with Sanders adding, “We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity,” and the filmmaking pair saying, “We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which is already receiving positive critical reviews and has a score of 90 per cent on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, is available to stream on Netflix now.