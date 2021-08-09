Mike Flanagan’s Netflix horror ‘Midnight Mass’ shares first trailer

The first trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix horror series Midnight Mass has just been released – check it out below.

The seven-episode limited series follows Flanagan’s hit show The Haunting Of Hill House, and will be premiering worldwide next month on the streaming platform.

The story takes place on Crockett Island, and focuses on a community divided as a disgraced young man returns, and a charismatic priest arrives on the island as strange events start to occur.

Watch the trailer for Midnight Mass below:

Flanagan, who also directed the 2017 Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game, teased his new project in a letter to fans shared on Twitter.

“As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s hard not to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core,” he wrote.

“There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately.”

The letter went on: “But this show is about something else as well…faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light – and hope –we sing.

“I hope you enjoy our song.”

This one is special. Cannot wait for you to see it. pic.twitter.com/z7elBvERSb — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 9, 2021

Last year, Mike Flanagan teased his progress on a new Stephen King film adaptation in the shape of Revival, calling it “relentlessly dark” material.

“What I love about it is it’s a return to cosmic horror, which I think is so fun,” Flanagan said of the completed script, which was approved by Stephen King. “It is relentlessly dark and cynical and I’m enjoying the hell out of that.”

He added: “This one was a really fun piece of material for me because I get to be like, ‘Oh you want a dark ending? Cool, get ready.’”

Midnight Mass will premiere on Netflix on September 24.