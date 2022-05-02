Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to reprise roles for ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel

It’s been confirmed that both Mila Junis and Ashton Kutcher will be returning for the That ‘70s Show sequel, That ’90s Show.

Kutcher and Kunis played on-again, off-again couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart and will be guesting in the new series alongside previously announced stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will reprise their roles of Red and Kitty Forman.

That ’90s Show will also see guest appearances from Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama who all starred in the original sitcom which ran from 1998 to 2006.

That ‘90s Show will be set in 1995 and, according to Netflix, will see Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon) visit her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” said the announcement.

Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are onboard as Executive Producers, with Netflix ordering one ten-episode series.

The only original castmember that isn’t returning is Danny Masterson who is dealing with a string of sexual assault charges. Masterson has denied the charges and will stand trial later this year.

No release date has been confirmed for That ‘90s Show.

Earlier this year Mila Kunis paid tribute to the “resilience” of the Ukrainian people during the Oscars 2022.

Introducing a performance from Best Original Song nominee Reba McEntire, the Ukrainian-born Kunis made comments alluding to the ongoing conflict. “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” she said.

“Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find the strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”