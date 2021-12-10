Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson got baby tattoos after ‘SNL’ appearance

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have revealed that they got matching tattoos following a Saturday Night Live appearance together.

The pair, who will be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson on NBC this year, recalled making their decision after they played singing and dancing babies for a SNL sketch.

“We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping – trap babies – one of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table,” Davidson said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Cyrus added: “We said, ‘We babies,’ and for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo.'”

Davidson then described how they had a tattoo artist come to the notorious 30 Rock building to perform the task. “Then I burned mine off and you still have yours,” he said.

Recently, Davidson was joined by Marc Cohn, Method Man and Big Wet on an episode of Saturday Night Live to perform a parody of Cohn’s ‘Walking In Memphis’.

In the sketch, Davidson wears an “I <3 Staten Island” hoodie and muses about his hometown, reflecting on its fine sites including the bagel spots, pizza places and garbage dump you can see from space.

Elsewhere, Cyrus has spoken about squeezing onto Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 List after recently turning 29 years old.

The pop star said online that she will “never forget how lucky I am” to write songs as a career and thanked Forbes for the inclusion.