Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to host two-hour New Year’s Eve TV special

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have been confirmed as hosts for a two-hour TV special on New Year’s Eve.

The NBC event, called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, promises a “star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances” to be confirmed.

Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michael is on board to executive produce the event, which will replace Carson Daly’s long-running New Year’s Eve special, which he had hosted on NBC since 2004.

Advertisement

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air live from Miami, Florida, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31.

Recently, Davidson was joined by Marc Cohn, Method Man and Big Wet on an episode of Saturday Night Live to perform a parody of Cohn’s ‘Walking In Memphis’.

In the sketch, Davidson wears an “I <3 Staten Island” hoodie and muses about his hometown, reflecting on its fine sites including the bagel spots, pizza places and garbage dump you can see from space.

Elsewhere, Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Cyrus both released albums within the Grammy Awards 2022 eligibility period (September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) with ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and ‘Plastic Hearts’ respectively.

Advertisement

However, neither record appears in this year’s Album Of The Year category, which features Taylor Swift (‘Evermore’), Kanye West (‘Donda’), Billie Eilish (‘Happier Than Ever’), Olivia Rodrigo (‘Sour’) and more.

Cyrus shared an article titled ’30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys’. “In good company,” she wrote.