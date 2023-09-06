Miley Cyrus says her house burnt down while filming ‘Black Mirror’ episode

Miley Cyrus has revealed her house burnt down while she was filming Black Mirror.

The singer and actor, who starred in season five episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too as fictional popstar Ashley O, recalled how her house in Malibu was affected by the 2018 Woolsey fire while she filmed the episode in South Africa.

As part of her Used To Be Young series on TikTok, Cyrus explained how the incident contributed to an “anxious vision” later in life.

“Like probably two or three years later, after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached – that I would be strapped down to a gurney,” Cyrus said. “So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform.

“I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed.”

Later in the clip, Cyrus said, “Found out my house had burnt to the ground, this was the next day,” before showing a clip of her as Ashley O performing track ‘On A Roll’.

“The show must go on,” she added.

The 2018 Woolsey wildfire burned in Los Angeles and Ventura County in California, killing three people and destroying over 1,600 structures.

Cyrus, who lived with her then-partner Liam Hemsworth at the time, described herself as “one of the lucky ones” despite her house burning down in the fires.

“My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that’s all that matters right now,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter. “My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left.”

Black Mirror recently returned for its sixth season in June this year, with episodes starring Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett and Zazie Beetz.