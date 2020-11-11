Read Millie Bobby Brown’s tribute to late grandmother: “Alzheimer’s is evil”

Millie Bobby Brown has penned a tribute to her late grandmother – read below.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram following the death of her “nanny Ruth”, calling Alzheimer’s “evil”.

“There’s no words that make sense right now,” Brown wrote. “There’s no feeling to pin point.

“Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer’s is evil. Its cruel.”

She added: “Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch.”

Alongside a short clip of Brown kissing her grandmother on the cheek, the tribute continued: “I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far.

“These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x.”

Millie Bobby Brown recently starred in, and produced, the Sherlock Holmes spin-off Enola Holmes for Netflix. She will next reprise her role as Eleven in season four of Stranger Things.