Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown do her own version of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Eleven takes on Adele, Ed Sheeran and Nick Jonas

Millie Bobby Brown has shared her own Carpool Karaoke-esque clip.

The video, uploaded to the Stranger Things star’s Twitter, sees her singing along to a series of songs with a friend. The hits include ‘Bacon’ by Nick Jonas, Adele‘s ‘Don’t You Remember’ and ‘Barcelona’ by Ed Sheeran. Watch beneath.

Fans have since called for an episode of Carpool Karaoke starring James Corden and Millie Bobby Brown.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her friendship with Drake, with the Stranger Things star praising the rapper as “just a great person”.

Brown met the Toronto rapper before he performed in Brisbane, Australia back in November as part of his Boy Meets World tour. The pair subsequently posted a number of photos of their encounter on their social medial channels, attracting millions of likes.

She discussed her blossoming friendship with Drake in a new interview, lauding the Brisbane gig as “probably the best live performance I’ve ever seen”.

“He’s just a great person,” Brown told ExtraTV. “We met in Australia, and he asked me to go to his show, and it was probably the best live performance I’ve ever seen.”

“You think he’s like Drake like, ‘I know when that Hotline Bling‘, but he’s just Drake and he’s great. I have great people around me guiding me through this and he’s one of them.”