‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown cancels Comic Con appearance due to need for ‘rest’

The young actress is currently filming season two of the Netflix show

Millie Bobby Brown, the young star who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, announced at the weekend that she was cancelling a Comic Con appearance to “rest”.

The 13-year-old was scheduled to meet fans at a Comic Con event in Florida but confirmed her cancellation in an Instagram video.

“Hey guys, I’ve never had to do one of these videos before, but I have had to cancel a Comic-Con last minute, which is something I’ve never done and I’m planning on never doing again,” Brown said.

She continued: “I just think I’ve worked too hard and I have to rest, as I’ve had a really long shoot and I’m still filming Stranger Things.”

“I’m sorry to everyone who was going and I promise you guys I’m going to get back to you,” she added. “I love you guys all, thank you so much for your continued support and thank you.”

Stranger Things season two will be released on Netflix on Halloween (October 31). With the excitement around season one making Stranger Things more popular than Making a Murderer, this looks set to be one of the most hyped shows of 2017.

