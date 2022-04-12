Millie Bobby Brown criticises “gross” sexualisation as a teen

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about the “gross” sexualisation she has experienced throughout her career.

The actor, who recently turned 18, discussed the way she feels “a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age”.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” she said on an episode of The Guilty Feminist podcast.

“Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to [know] yourself while doing that. The only difference is obviously I’m doing that in the public eye.”

Brown went on to say that the way the public has sexualised her has been “overwhelming”. She added: “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age.”

The actor said that she believes her experience is “a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever”.

