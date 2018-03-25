Millie Bobby Brown dedicates outfit and awards speech to Parkland school shooting victims

Her jacket bore the name of the 17 people who lost their lives at Parkland school last month.

‘Stranger Things‘ star Millie Bobby Brown wore a bespoke outfit to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last night (24 March), dedicated to the 17 people who lost their lives in last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The actress attended the ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California, wearing an outfit by Calvin Klein, feauturing embroidered names of all 17 students and staff who tragically died in the shooting on February 14.

Her shirt also said ‘March for our lives’ – referencing the rallies which took place all over the US yesterday, calling for stricter gun laws.

Millie took home the Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite TV Actress for ‘Stranger Things’, and the show itself won Favourite TV Show.

The 14-year-old took to Twitter to thank her fans, as well as Calvin Klein for helping her make the outfit and being being “such a champion of important causes and efforts to create positivity in this world”.

“As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another,” Millie said in her acceptance speech.

“But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change.

“OK, so there’s an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.

“For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you.”

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Common were among the many artists who performed in Washington DC yesterday to support the ‘March For Our Lives’ rally.

Rapper Vic Mensa, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, and Jennifer Hudson also took the stage to share speeches and perform.

Kanye West was also marching, and wife Kim Kardashian posted a photo of him with daughter North, saying: “I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two . I hope North remembers this forever.”

REM singer Michael Stipe also shared his first-ever solo track titled ‘Future, If Future’ in support of the protest.

Taylor Swift even made a rare political statement, voicing her support for the campaign, despite declaring in 2012: “I don’t talk about politics because it might influence other people.”