Millie Bobby Brown defends her friendship with Drake after backlash

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to defend her friendship with Drake after her comments on their relationship sparked a backlash.

Speaking on the Emmys red carpet earlier this week, the Stranger Things actor was asked about the Canadian rapper. “We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more,'” she said, adding that he is “a great friend and a great role model.”

She also said that Drake gives her advice “About boys,” saying “He helps me. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He’s great. He’s wonderful. I love him.”

The comments sparked a series of memes, mostly focusing on the fact that Brown is 14 and Drake is 31. You can see one of them below.

Brown has now responded to the backlash, taking to her Instagram stories to speak out about the reaction. “Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real,” she wrote.

“I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

In a second post, she wrote: “To all the supporters: I love you guys. Thank you for supporting me. Many thanks to u guys. Sending my love to wherever u are in the world.” See pictures of the Instagram stories below.

Drake is yet to respond to Brown's comments or the backlash it sparked.