She’s A$AP’s friend and she’s CRAZY

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has some well documented famous friends, cementing several of her ties yesterday at New York Fashion Week.

Sitting in the front row for Calvin Klein designer Raf Simon’s showcase, Brown was accompanied by the rapper A$AP Rocky, managing to bag a few selfies with the artist.

The pair posed for photographers whilst throwing up the peace sign over the popcorn carpeted catwalk. See below:

Brown then turned her hand to candid filming Rocky as he watched the show, struggling to keep a straight face as A$AP looked around the building.

See the video (originally posted on Brown’s Instagram story) below:

This is not the first time the pair have enjoyed each other’s company. They sat together in the FROW at last year’s Calvin Klein fashion show too.

Late last month, A$AP Rocky dropped a heap of new tracks on SoundCloud ahead of his expected album release in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown’s show Stranger Things is one of many binge worthy series competing for Best TV Series at tonight’s VO5 NME Awards 2018 (February 14). You can watch the whole ceremony via livestream on the NME Facebook page from 8pm tonight.

Read everything you need to know about season 3 of Stranger Things here.