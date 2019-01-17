Millie Bobby Brown responds after being accused of defending Joe Goldberg from ‘You’

"He's not creepy, he's in love with her and it's okay..."

Millie Bobby Brown has responded after she was accused of defending Joe Goldberg from ‘You’.

The sinister lead, played by Penn Badgley, has divided opinion since the show debuted on Netflix – with fans being increasingly divided by the romantic and overtly homicidal sides to his character.

But Stranger Things star Millie initially seemed to be a firm defender, and seemingly stressed that there was nothing creepy about his character.

“So I just started that new show You… He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her and it’s okay… By the way, I know everybody is gonna say ‘Ahhh, he’s a stalker, why would you support that?!’ But like, he’s in love with her… just watch the show and don’t judge me on my opinion,” she said on Instagram stories.

Although it’s unclear if Millie has watched the whole of the show’s first season, the comments divided online users.

“can everyone tell @PennBadgley to talk to millie bobby brown and let her know that Joe is a creepy stalker, please an thanks,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another argued: “millie bobby brown saying that it doesn’t matter that joe from ‘you’ is a serial killer because he’s in love with beck is strong 14 year old energy.”

Now, she’s responded once more and said her opinion changed after watching the entire show.

“So I just finished You and, I guess the other day I made a video. I was on episode two, I guess I gathered an analysis too quickly,” said Bobby Brown.

“I just watched episode ten, most definitely is a stalker, but it was a really great show so I’m really excited for season two. My bad if I upset anyone.”

Last week, NME waded into the debate and argued that Joe was a “horrible, murderous creep.”

“Joe is not your everyday protagonist – and that’s what makes You so compelling. He’s the archetypal anti-hero – a possessive, murderous and unsavoury character in every sense, wrapped up in a chillingly persuasive, even charming, package,” wrote NME’s Tom Connick.

“However confusing it may be to reject a series’ main character, he shouldn’t be idolised.”