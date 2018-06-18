"It's a gnarly picture."

Finn Wolfhard has reassured fans that his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown is soldiering on after breaking her kneecap.

Wolfhard – who plays Mike in the hit Netflix sci-fi series – told Entertainment Weekly on Monday (18 June) that Brown is in ‘great spirits’ despite the painful injury.

He said: “She’s in high spirits… it’s a gnarly picture.”

Brown was forced to cancel her appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday (16 June) due to her injury. She accepted her awards — for Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss (with co-star Finn Wolfhard) — via video link.

A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

The 14-year-old, who stars as Eleven in the TV show, has had a spate of bad news recently. On Thursday (14 June) she deleted her Twitter account after users posted memes depicting her as homophobic.

In other news, Stranger Things is going to be made into a book series. A prequel will detail more of Eleven’s backstory.

Deadline have confirmed that Penguin Random House Books UK have partnered with Netflix to publish the books in the UK. It’ll reportedly be about Eleven’s mother, Terri, and it’ll explore her involvement in the MKUltra program (which was the program in which Eleven got her powers).