Watch Millie Bobby Brown’s emotional speech at the MTV Awards

The 'Stranger Things' star picked up the coveted 'Best Actor' gong at last night's ceremony in LA

Millie Bobby Brown delivered an emotional acceptance speech after picking up the ‘Best Actor’ award at last night’s (May 7) MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The Stranger Things star was the inaugural winner of the gender-neutral category for television, which was introduced – along with a neutral ‘Best Actor’ award for the film industry – for the first time at the ceremony in LA last night.

Accepting her award on stage, Brown shed tears after beating the likes of Emilia Clarke (Game Of Thrones), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Donald Glover (Atlanta) in the highly-competitive category.

“I want to thank the cast and crew [of Stranger Things] for being my second family – you guys, I love you,” Brown said while fighting back tears as the audience cheered her on. “And I want to thank my family… and my mum and dad for being so supportive.”

After thanking her manager, publicists, and director Shawn Levy, Brown then lauded the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, for creating her character Eleven.

“They’ve created a bad-ass, female, iconic character that I’ve got the honour to play.”

Watch Brown’s speech below.

Back in February, speculation that Brown may join the cast of The Avengers: Infinity War intensified after she was pictured with the film’s directors, The Russo Brothers.