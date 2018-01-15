Millie Bobby Brown opens up on ’empowering’ moment she shaved her head for ‘Stranger Things’

"My whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide"

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on how shaving her head for the Netflix proved to be the most “empowering” moment of her life.

The actress, who plays telekinetic youngster Eleven, shared a video of the moment that she underwent the chop before filming began on the first season of the show.

“The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to”, Bobby Brown captioned the post.

“As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire.”

Only days before sharing the video, the actress also declared that she “missed” the extreme hairstyle – and claimed that it had been responsible for helping her to look differently at traditional notions of beauty.

“I miss my shaved head”, she wrote.

“Shaving your head is so empowering. You don’t need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x”

Meanwhile, Bobby Brown’s next big role was announced last week after Stranger Things transformed her into an international star.

She’s preparing to produce and star in a feature film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series.

As Deadline reports, Brown will be working on the project with Legendary Entertainment after a relationship blossomed following her work on the Michael Dougherty-directed Godzilla sequel.

The films will be based around the six award-winning novels based on mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ younger sister, Enola.