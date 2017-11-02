Millie Bobby Brown says she nearly quit acting before ‘Stranger Things’

She had previous minor roles in 'NCIS', 'Modern Family' and 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has revealed that she nearly gave up acting altogether before landing a part in the Netflix show.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix show arrived on the streaming service last Friday (October 27), with the Stranger Things kids also appearing on the cover of NME last week.

Speaking to Variety, the 13-year-old English star described first falling in love with acting and moving her family from Bournemouth to Orlando, Florida.

“It was like a bug,” she said. “I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am.”

Following minor roles in NCIS, Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy, Brown lost out on a part in X-Men spin-off film Logan. It led her to reconsider her fledgling career until Stranger Things came along.

“I felt at one point I couldn’t do it [any more], but then I got [Stranger Things] and everything changed,” she said, adding that acting is now “like breathing to me.”

Brown appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show earlier this week (October 31). She rapped the plot of the show’s first season to the tune of Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ and revealed that it “freaks” her out when grown men dress up as Eleven