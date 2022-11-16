Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat

Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory.

The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series, where she was questioned about the viral clip.

When asked if she still believes the Earth if flat, Brown responded: “No,” with the test confirming that she was telling the truth.

Advertisement

After giving her answer, however, the actress jokingly admitted to still having some doubts. “Although I’ve never seen the… you know when you’re on a plane and sometimes you can see it? The curve? I’ve not seen that yet.”

Asked by the test operator if she’d ever seen satellite pictures of the Earth, Brown sarcastically replied: “Yeah, I have. Thanks, Judd.”

You can watch Brown’s full lie detector test below.

Elsewhere, Brown recently expressed her desire to portray Britney Spears in a biopic, as the singer’s story personally “resonates” with her.

Brown, who also rose to fame at a young age, said: “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of when she was younger.

Advertisement

“I see the scramble for words [in her interviews]. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

However, Spears herself has seemingly shot down the idea, expressing her disinterest in a recent Instagram post.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” Spears wrote.

Earlier this year, Brown also revealed that she’d like to play Halsey in biopic, after the singer personally suggested her for the role.