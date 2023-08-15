Millie Bobby Brown says she’s ready to move on from ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown has said she is ready to move on from Stranger Things.

The British actor, who has played Eleven since she was 11, said in a new interview that she is ready for the Netflix show to end.

She told Women’s Wear Daily: “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year.

“You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Along with Stranger Things, she has featured in two Enola Holmes and Godzilla movies.

The actor is also set to appear as Princess Elodie in Netflix fantasy epic Damsel on October 13.

The official synopsis reads: “After being sacrificed to a bloodthirsty dragon, a young damsel soon realises that no one is coming and that she must save herself.”

Brown is joined by an impressive cast line-up, which includes Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett and Wonder Woman‘s Robin Wright. Other cast members include Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Meanwhile, David Harbour recently provided an update on the final season of Stranger Things in an exclusive interview with NME.

With the ongoing strikes, it’s currently unclear when season five will be able to continue production, but Harbour made it clear that he’s raring to go.

“There’s something about pouring yourself into the final season,” he said. “That sprint to the finish line, that is exciting and almost euphoric to me.”

On what the future holds beyond Stranger Things, the actor added: “The next chapter will be exciting.”