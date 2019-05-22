Millie Bobby Brown says “soul destroying” bullies forced her to move schools

"I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking"

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she was forced to move schools after being bullied.

The 15-year-old star, who was previously hounded off social media, became Unicef’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador last year for her work supporting anti-bullying campaigns.

“I was bullied at school back in England. I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today”, she told Glamour.

“I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.”

The actress was speaking to Orlando Bloom for the interview ahead of making her big screen debut in Godzilla: King of The Monsters.

“Young people’s lives are increasingly under pressure. First of all, I want to make sure that children are protected from violence and exploitation,” she said.

“I also want to combat the negativity on social media – I have experienced it – it’s like a disease. It’s negative hate that is genuinely so horrifying to me. Climate change is so important too.”

Her comments come ahead of the third season of Stranger Things, which returns this summer and sees Bobby Brown reprise the role of Eleven, a teenager with telekinetic powers.

It was also announced earlier today that Stranger Things will be given the Secret Cinema experience, allowing fans to experience the town of Hawkins at a secret London location.