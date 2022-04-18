Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things’ season four was the “hardest season I’ve ever filmed”

Millie Bobby Brown has described Stranger Things season four as the most difficult she’s ever filmed, teasing what to expect from Eleven’s storyline.

At the end of season three, Eleven is left without her powers and is living with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and the rest of the Byers family following the disappearance of Jim Hopper (David Harbour). The fourth season, set six months later, sees the main group separated as they navigate the complexities of high school.

Speaking to Collider, Brown explained how Eleven’s storyline is different to the other characters in tone, especially in contrast to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) who has what’s described as the “more playful side”.

Agreeing with her co-star Wolfhard that the show is constantly changing, Brown said: “I also think that just touching on what Finn said, it’s very hard to me. I’m reading the script and I see Finn and some of the other characters having such a fun time, and you get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been.

“This has definitely been the hardest season I’ve ever filmed, and there have been some of the scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see for sure. I’ll get to tell more stories and touch on my experiences as a person filming on the set with these legitimate scary things.”

Stranger Things season four is divided into two volumes, with the first set to be released on Netflix on May 27 and the second on July 1, 2022. The season consists of nine episodes in total.

A synopsis for season four reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have also confirmed Stranger Things will end with season five. They have, however, hinted spin-offs are already in the pipeline.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the Duffer Brothers wrote earlier this year. “But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”