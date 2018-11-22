The 'Stranger Things' star made an emotional speech when her new role was announced

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown has become the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for the UN.

The 14-year-old British actress, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for her role as ‘Eleven’ in Stranger Things, has been tasked by the UN to help raise awareness around children’s rights and issues including poverty, bullying, education and violence.

During a news conference, Brown said: “I will speak out for the millions of children and young people whose voices have been silenced for far too long.

“I will shine a light on the issues that vulnerable children and young people have suffered around the world including representing them at places where they haven’t yet had a seat at the table and most of all, I will make sure children and young people know their rights.”

Brown also added that she was proud to share the title with “[a] hero of mine, the late, great Audrey Hepburn, who once said, ‘As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: one for helping others and one for helping yourself.’ And that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Brown announced the news on social media days after she starred in a new UNICEF commercial alongside Dua Lipa and others, urging people to wear blue clothing for World Children’s Day on November 20.

You can watch Brown's speech and read reaction to her appointment below:

