Millie Bobby Brown discusses filming her most emotional scene in ‘Stranger Things’ series 3

SPOILER WARNINGS: SERIOUSLY.

Millie Bobby Brown has discussed how she prepared to film one of the most emotional scenes in Stranger Things’ third season.

The moment in question comes when Eleven reads an emotional letter left for her by Police Chief Hopper in the final episode, shortly after his presumed death.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bobby Brown described how she opted for an unusual approach and listened to a recording from David Harbour as she filmed the scene.

“They had prerecorded David [Harbour] and they played it out loud,” she said. “I didn’t want to read that speech. I didn’t want to hear about it. I didn’t want to rehearse it.

“I just immediately wanted to put a camera on me and find the way I react and the way I reacted was pure devastation and sadness, and a distraught child that just lost her father or so she thinks. So it was definitely a raw emotion, especially because David Harbour and I are really close. He is just one of the greatest men. I think something I admire about David is he respects girls and women so much. It felt so… I’m so gutted and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is horrible.’ So the emotions were raw in that scene for sure.”

Opening up on the emotional toll of the scene, Brown also compared it to the moment that sees her preparing to leave Hawkins with the Byers family.

“It was as emotional as it looked. We all said, ‘Let’s just imagine that this [sic] the end of filming forever'”, said Brown.

“And we all started immediately crying as soon as they said, action. It felt really genuine and it was like saying goodbye to best friends.”

Meanwhile, Hopper’s death has proved to be a huge talking point among Stranger Things. Some fans have speculated that he could still be alive – prompting actor David Harbour to respond directly to their theories.