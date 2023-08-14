‘Mindhunter’ petition racks up thousands of signatures

A petition calling for a third season of Mindhunter has racked up thousands of signatures.

Based on the true crime book of the same name, the show first launched on Netflix in 2017. Set in 1977, it followed FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they attempt to get inside the minds of a serial killer – a completely new brand of murderer at the time.

A second season was released in 2019, with the series soon gaining a strong fanbase. However, despite the show’s popularity, plans for a third season were put on hold by Netflix in 2020.

Earlier this year director, executive producer and showrunner David Fincher confirmed that it will not return for a third season.

But that didn’t stop fans setting up a petition calling for the show’s return at the time. It has now racked up 59,917 signatures.

“Please believe, even if the numbers didn’t add up in season two as they did for the first season, we are still out here waiting faithfully and clamouring for more,” the petition’s creator Dawn Bruner wrote.

“Please don’t let such a brilliant series die because we know, without doubt, this show/series has the potential to be Netflix most successful and popular ever.”

Meanwhile, Asif Kapadia – who directed two Mindhunter episodes in season one – previously urged fans to “make enough noise” so the series can return for a third season.

“Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter,” he wrote at the time.