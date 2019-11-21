‘Mindhunter’ Season 3 won’t be out until David Fincher finishes his next film

'Mank' will come out in 2020

Season 3 of Mindhunter is set to have to wait until director David Fincher has finished his next movie.

The director is currently at work on Mank, a film by his late father.

Mank is due out next year, and according to a profile of Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff in The Hollywood Reporter, work on the film is putting the brakes on a third season of the Netflix series for now.

During the interview, it’s reported that “talk of a third season of Mindhunter is on hold while Fincher focuses on his next feature.”

A third season of Mindhunter has never been confirmed by Netflix, but Fincher has previously said that he expects the show to run for five seasons or more.

Holt McCallany, who plays Groff’s co-star Bill Tench on the show, spoke to THR about the future of the show, and revealed that Fincher has grand plans for Mindhunter.

“He said ‘Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because even if I fuck it up, it’s gonna go five seasons, and I don’t intend to fuck it up’,” McCallany revealed.

“So I’d like to think that we will continue, for as long as David is intrigued by telling this particular story.”

Season 2 of Mindhunter concluded in August with a finale that NME’s Christopher Hooton called “the best episode of the show yet”.