Mindy Kaling says “so much” of ‘The Office’ is “inappropriate” today

The Office star Mindy Kaling has said she thinks “so much” of the show is “inappropriate” now.

The actor, who played Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom, explained that she and the writers have said they believe they “probably” couldn’t make the show today.

“That show is so inappropriate now,” Kaling said on Good Morning America. “The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now.

“Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now.”

She added: “I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

Discussing what Kelly might be doing today, Kaling replied: “I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer. And then probably be cancelled almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be cancelled by now.”

Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian version of The Office called Al Maktab aired in October.

The self-absorbed boss played by Ricky Gervais in the UK version and Steve Carell in the US remake is played by Saleh Abuamrh in Al Maktab, and is called Malik Al-Tuwaif.

André Renaud, BBC Studios’ SVP Format Sales, said in a statement when announcing the series: “Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humour, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true.”