Miquita Oliver says Simon Amstell “will not work with me again” after ‘Popworld’

Miquita Oliver has said that her former Popworld co-host Simon Amstell isn’t interested in a TV reunion.

The pair hosted the Channel 4 music show together from 2001 to 2006, before Alex Zane and Alexa Chung took over as presenters until the show’s conclusion in July 2007.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Oliver dashed hopes of a potential Popworld reunion happening anytime soon.

“Simon will not work with me again,” Oliver said. “I don’t know why. He’s like, ‘It was brilliant. Let’s just leave it there’. And I’m like, ‘Yeah… but we were so good’.”

She added: “He’s a very, very important person in my life but I’m not sure the TV reunion is going to happen.”

After leaving Popworld, Amstell hosted the music quiz show Never Mind The Buzzcocks from 2006 to 2009. Since then, he’s toured numerous stand-up shows and created the BBC series Grandma’s House, which came to an end in 2012 after two seasons.

He also directed two feature films in 2017 mockumentary Carnage and 2018 comedy-drama Benjamin, starring Colin Morgan and Jack Rowan.

Oliver went onto present T4 from 2006 to 2010, before hosting shows across 4Music, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Speaking to NME last year, Amstell said: “I feel like a really weird child now. You know when you see a toddler running around and they’re purely in the moment? They’re not interested in what they’re going to be doing next week or their regrets from when they were aged one.

“I feel like I’m at my most joyful and alive now, like a kid running around having a delightful time.”