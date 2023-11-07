Miriam Margolyes roasts Matt Hancock with “snake” putdown

Miriam Margolyes has taken a swipe at former health secretary Matt Hancock during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The actor appeared on the show on Friday (November 3) alongside Succession actor Sarah Snook, Greta Lee and Boy George.

On the show, George reflected on his time on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here last year, where he was joined in the jungle by Hancock.

When George remarked that snakes repeatedly “went for Matt Hancock” during his time on the show, Margolyes replied: “Takes one to know one.”

Margolyes previously branded Hancock an “appalling adulterous creep” last year before he entered the jungle.

“What a vile personality,” Margolyes said about the former health secretary on The Six O’Clock Show (via The Independent). “What an appalling adulterous creep. Why we have him on our televisions, I don’t know. I don’t know why he was thought a proper person to entertain. He’s a vile human being.

“He nearly destroyed our National Health Service, he sent loads of people with COVID, old ladies, back into their care homes. I think he’s a detestable, vile, puny individual.”

She added: “How anyone can let him be their lover, I don’t know. I think he’s vile. And I think the same of most of that government.”

In her new memoir, Oh Miriam! Stories From An Extraordinary Life, Margolyes also described Steve Martin as being “horrid” and “unlovely” while filming Little Shop Of Horrors.