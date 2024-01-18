‘Modern Family’ reboot “doesn’t seem right,” says Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara has dismissed the possibility of a Modern Family reboot – at least for the time being.

Appearing on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, who played Gloria on the hit ABC sitcom, discussed getting together with her co-stars back in November last year.

Vergara hosted a reunion party with her co-stars three years after the show ended in 2020. The main cast, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neil, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and more, all got together for the occasion, with the notable exception of Ty Burrell who had a schedule conflict.

During the interview, Fallon asked whether a reboot was in the works, but Vergara was quick to shut down any speculation. “No, it’s only been four years,” she said.

When asked how long they should wait before making a reboot, Vergara responded: “I don’t know, but it doesn’t seem right. I feel like they need, we need a little more time.”

However, the actress then joked: “We don’t have much time because Ed [O’Neil] is old, so…”

Fallon then suggested a holiday special, and Vergara agreed that it would be the best way for the show to return.

Speaking in more detail about their reunion, Vergara said: “We finished Modern Family in 2020, and you know, it was so emotional. We were all like ‘We have to be together a lot, we cannot just separate.’ And then, two weeks later, the pandemic hit. And so we didn’t see each other for almost four years until I did this house in November.”

Vergara appeared on the US chat show to promote her new Netflix miniseries Griselda, in which she plays a violent drug lord. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service on January 25, 2024.