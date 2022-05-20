‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’: Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo gear up in new teaser

Netflix has unveiled a brand-new teaser for its highly-anticipated Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Today (May 20), the streaming giant dropped a new visual for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, establishing the premise of the new series. The clip begins with gory imagery of bodies strewn across a battleground, with a news anchor announcing the joint economic union of North and South Korea after declaring the end of a war.

Despite the good news, a voiceover points out that the only people who have so far reaped the rewards of the economic union were the rich. “It’s time for us, left with nothing, to claim our benefits,” the voice declares, as scenes of the team of robbers gearing up for a major heist flash by. “We are going to pull off the single largest money heist.”

The remake will also notably star Park Hae-soo, Squid Game‘s Cho Sang-woo or Player 218, as Berlin, the Professor’s right-hand man and enforcer of the criminals. Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) is screenwriter for the series alongside Kim Hwan-chae and Choi Sung-jun.

Speaking on his adaptation of the original Spanish series in a press release, Ryu described the offer to have been the work of “destiny”. “I was intrigued by the premise of the remake because not only is it about the conflict between robbers and police, but also it adds new layers such as the tension, mistrust, and harmony between North and South Korea,” he added.

Ryu also touched on the added element of contemporary political climates within South Korea has added to the adaptation’s ingenuity: “A situation where thieves from North and South Korea join forces, and police from north and south join hands to stop their way adds a Korean lens into the original IP.”

Set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 24, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will see the Professor and his crew attempt to pull off a heist of massive proportions. All episodes were directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has previously helmed acclaimed dramas such as The Guest, Voice and Black.

Watch the previous teaser for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area here.