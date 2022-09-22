‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ called “fucking crazy” on social media

The first reactions to Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are in, with fans calling the show “uncomfortable” and “fucking crazy”.

A synopsis for the new series starring Evan Peters as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer reads: “DAHMER shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.”

The show was released today (September 22) on Netflix, with fans sharing their reactions calling the show “fucking crazy” and “disturbing”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Four episodes into #Dahmer and I’ve never watched a series that’s made me feel so uncomfortable as much as this. The stuff he did was dreadful and disgusting.”

Many praised Peters’ performance, with one person calling the actor “creepy as hell” and another saying his work is “bone chilling”.

“Episode 1 of DAHMER was fucking incredible,” another person tweeted. “So intense, you’ll forget to breathe for 20 minutes. Evan Peters is creepy as hell. Ace direction from Carl Franklin. Time for Episode 2…”

One person commented on the Netflix format, saying that they were struggling to binge the 10-episode limited series.

“I thought I could binge any show, but I am struggling with the new Dahmer series on Netflix,” they wrote. “It’s not that it’s bad. It’s actually very good, but uhh the reenactment in this first episode is a lot and disturbing.”

So yeah about 3 episodes deep and all i can say is wow. They dont shy away from how sadistic Jeffrey Dahmer truly was and how incompetent our law enforcement was. Evan Peters is bone chilling. For me its his best work as an actor. Niecy Nash deserves high praise as well. pic.twitter.com/xqmS0Dk9nP — MILLER™️⚪️⚪️🔴 (@MrMiller_007) September 22, 2022

Dahmer on Netflix is actually too much. It’s traumatising me & I’m only half an hour into the first episode 😳

Peters stars in the series alongside Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins, Michael Learned, Molly Ringwald, Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford. Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) and Janet Mock (Pose) have directed episodes, with the latter also a writer on the series.