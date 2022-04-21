‘Moon Knight’ episode 4 ending explained: “It’s a total mind melt”

The directors of Marvel‘s Moon Knight have opened up about the show’s spectacular ending to episode four.

The series focuses on Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), an unassuming gift shop employee who hasn’t yet realised why his life is so chaotic, based on a series of Marvel comics dating back to 1975.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson described the cliffhanger as “a gift of the script” that came from “wanting to do the least expected thing and completely disorient the audience, while also being completely true to the character that we’ve built over four episodes.”

In the interview, Isaac described the episode’s climax as “a total mind melt that happens when you realise the possibility that everything you’ve been watching is not what you thought it was.”

Responding to a sequence of events that NME described as offering “a lot of answers, a lot more questions and an ending so weird it throws the rest of the series into complete chaos,” Moorhead said: “We’ve talked about this scene feeling like it’s underwater, not just because he’s been sedated, but because the entire audience has just been subjected to an entire worldview shift of what this show is.

“Why is there a weird Indiana Jones knockoff movie right in the middle of Moon Knight?”

Addressing one of the ending’s more surreal moments, Benson said: “It’s funny. We only had one or maybe two shots with this [hippo] character. She showed up to set, of course dressed in a goofy greenscreen outfit, and we just tried about two dozen different takes on that scene.

“We just kind of stood off to the side, and she immediately trusted us and took the direction in stride. Even though we had met only just minutes before, and she just screamed for us every which way.”

Moorhead also teased what to come in the season’s final two episodes, adding: “I think if you were surprised by episode 4, get ready to be surprised again by episodes 5 and 6. I know it just sounds like a nice little tag, but I promise you that’s actually the case.”

In a five-star review of Moon Knight, NME wrote: “It’s a series that never looks like anything less than a huge summer blockbuster, but one that isn’t afraid to fill six hours instead of two.

“Always pushing into unexpected places and never afraid to head into the dark, it’s a grandstand character-piece dressed up as a swashbuckler with at least a couple of the roles Isaac was born to play.”