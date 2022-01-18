‘Moon Knight’ trailer debuts Oscar Isaac’s Marvel hero

A first full trailer for Marvel‘s Moon Knight has been released, showcasing a first proper look at Oscar Isaac’s titular character.

READ MORE: The best new and returning TV shows to look forward to in 2022

A few months after dropping a brief look at the upcoming Disney+ series, which sees Isaac play the titular role of Marc Spector, “a mercenary who has numerous alter egos”, we now have a proper look at the action to come.

Check the clip out below:

Advertisement

The trailer shows Isaac’s character as he deals with a sleeping disorder and struggles to tell the difference between real life and nightmares. The trailer slowly builds as he “embraces the chaos” and adopts the Moon Knight persona.

Marvel has also shared a poster for the series, which will premiere on Disney Plus on March 30.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MOOhmQos4v — Moon Knight (@moonknight) January 18, 2022

Among Spector’s alter egos are driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant, while he also acts as a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Moon Knight is also set to star Boyhood‘s Ethan Hawke as the series’ main villain – who appears briefly in the trailer – while Ramy‘s May Calamawy will also appear.

Advertisement

Alongside the series’ first look a few months ago, Marvel also gave fans a look at the anticipated series She-Hulk, which will star Tatiana Maslany as the titular character Jennifer Walters, while Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. The series will also star Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania.

Moon Knight is one of a number of Marvel TV series on the way, with the aforementioned She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion also set to land on Disney+. They follow the success of WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye, which all made their debuts last year.

Additionally, Marvel confirmed last year that a spin-off for WandaVision character Agatha Harkness was in the works. Called Agatha: House Of Harkness, it will see Kathryn Hahn return for what is being described as a “dark comedy”.

In other Marvel news, the recent Spider-Man outing No Way Home recently became the first film to pass the $1billion (£746.4million) mark at the box office since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic started, and is currently the eighth highest-grossing film in history.